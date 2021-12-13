Bridging the digital divide: AT&T to unveil its Connected Learning Center at Esperanza this week

Connected Learning Center at Esperanza, Inc. Courtesy of AT&T

The center will be equipped with Dell computers, high-speed AT&T fiber Internet and Wi-Fi, as well as educational and digital literacy content. Courtesy of AT&T

Connected Learning Center at Esperanza, Inc., the nonprofit community center in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Courtesy of AT&T

The center will be equipped with Dell computers, high-speed AT&T fiber Internet and Wi-Fi, as well as educational and digital literacy content.

to bridge the digital divide through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility, and adoption—

Out of all U.S. cities with more than 100,000 households, Cleveland has the lowest rate of connectivity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau

2018 American Community Survey one-year estimates

. In a

2019 American Community Survey

, about 30.73% of Cleveland households had no broadband access, and 45.96% had no wired connection.