Innovative thinking: 25 visionaries to pitch their ideas at Accelerate civic pitch competition

’s Accelerate civic pitch competition to promote his pre-kindergarten preparation project KinderKits

Ben Colas

students who used Colas’ kits went from recognizing fewer than 5% of their letters, and fewer than 10% recognizing numbers in 2015, to more than 65% recognizing letters and 75% recognizing numbers in 2016

Now, in 2022, Colas is returning to the eighth annual Accelerate civic pitch competition on Thursday, Feb. 24 with his latest entrepreneurial idea: Ascend.

The Cleveland Leadership Center has once again partnered with

Citizens Bank

to present the 25 semi-finalists, including Colas, pitching bright ideas in six categories: Authentic Cleveland Experiences; Economic Prosperity; Education; Health & Well-being; Quality of Life; and Social Change.

Panels of judges drawn from community leaders will select one finalist in each category. The six finalists will pitch to the audience, which will vote on the winner. The winner receives $5,000 and the five finalists each receive $2,000.

Alesia Copening & Amari Sims Another participant team this year is Alesia Copening and her daughter, seven-year-old Amari Sims (the youngest Accelerate participant this year), who are pitching

In addition to the civic pitch competition, there are several other events at Accelerate. A Technovation competition sponsored by the Cleveland Foundation will feature five pitches from among the six Accelerate categories that leverage technology to address a community challenge. A panel of judges will select the Technovation winner, who will receive $3,500.

And Accelerate 2018 winner Tory Coats, who won for his Dare 2 Believe teen entrepreneur pop up shops

, will be at Accelerate’s

with young entrepreneurs to share Dare 2 Believe’s products and services.

Accelerate 2022 is open to the public and will take place at 4 p.m. at the Global Center for Health Innovation . Final pitches begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35; $20 students. Strict COVID protocols will be in place. Destination Cleveland will offer masks and hand sanitizer packets to attendees as part of its Clean Committed program.