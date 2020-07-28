Amazon to open three Cleveland-area delivery stations for faster service, to meet greater demand

Amazon Delivery Station in Sterling Hts., MI. Similar facilities are coming to Bedford Hts., Cleveland, and Glenwillow by the end of the year. Courtesy of Amazon

In an effort to further speed up its delivery times to Amazon customers waiting for packages, Amazon Logistics announced yesterday that it will be opening three new delivery stations before the end of the year.

The three delivery stations serve as the “last mile of the order process,” says Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson. The stations will be located on Madison Avenue in Cleveland, Miles Road in Bedford Heights, and Victory Parkway in Glenwillow.

“It will help speed up the time for customers, and we’re seeing greater demand,” says Woodson. “Ultimately, these delivery stations will supplement a community that needs fast and efficient delivery.”

Woodson says there are 150 deliver stations around the United States, and they are used for all orders—not just Amazon Prime customers.

Additionally, the stations will give area entrepreneurs a chance to build their own delivery service business or work through Amazon Flex (where drivers use their own cars to make deliveries).

"We empower aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own package delivery companies through the Delivery Service Partner program," explains Woodson. "Since the program launched in summer 2018, Amazon has supported the launch of more than 800 new small businesses globally who have hired tens of thousands of local drivers to make package deliveries."

The Cleveland-area facilities have yet to be built, Woodson says, but will be similar to other such Amazon delivery stations—standing at about 150,000 square feet. He says Amazon packages go from the company’s distribution center to a sortation center, and finally to the delivery station before heading onto delivery vehicles.

The stations will employ hundreds of full- and part-time people, although Woodson says he does not yet have the exact number of people Amazon will hire.

In addition to drivers, he says each facility will also be hiring operations managers, logistics staff, finance people, and human resources personnel. He says all jobs will pay a minimum of $15 an hour, plus benefits.

The stations also employ the latest technologies to further increase speed.

“These are state-of-the-art facilities,” Woodson says. “It’s really interesting to see how much technology is embedded in these facilities. We’re excited to celebrate our new delivery stations.”