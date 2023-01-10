New life given to Cleveland Public Library’s 95-year-old West Park branch

West Park Campus of Cleveland Public Library

John Lang. He says the project is part of CPL’s 10-year Our Future is Building capital campaign to renovate or build entirely new buildings at all 26 CPL branches.

“That was a third project we've opened, and definitely the largest crowd we had,” Lang says, estimating between 400 and 500 people came to Saturday’s event. “I happened to get a text this morning from the branch saying people were lined up when the doors opened at 10 a.m. to get in. So, we're really happy with it.”