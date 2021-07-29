Cleveland Heights moves forward with Cedar-Lee redevelopment plan

Cleveland Heights director of economic development Tim Boland

the vacant lot at 2223 Lee Road—a surface parking lot—and the parking garage off Tullamore Road running behind Lee Road establishments between Tullamore and Cedar Roads.

On a larger scale, the project realizes the goal of previous planning efforts, among them Cleveland Heights’ 2017 master plan

“Redeveloping the site for mixed use has always been the long-term goal,” says Boland. “This is an area with tremendous potential for attracting new residents and investment and increasing the economic vibrancy of the Cedar-Lee district.”

Cleveland Heights planning director Eric Zamft