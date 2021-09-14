Central neighborhood residents react to “surge” of support plans

Armond Budish, county executive, speaks during a Cuyahoga County event meant to gather input on the “surge” in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood in mid-August. Conor Morris

This is a small sample of some of the needs in the Central neighborhood noted by the community during the event. Conor Morris

Ashley B., a local childhood advocate who lives in Central, talks about the need for mental health services targeted toward youth in the neighborhood. Conor Morris

Joy Johnson, executive director of Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc., speaks during a Cuyahoga County event meant to gather input on the “surge” in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood in mid-August. Conor Morris

County Executive Armond Budish speaks to a resident during the event in the Central neighborhood. Conor Morris

Commitments for the funds have been made” for surge projects, and some of that will need County Council approval, Madigan says. She declined to list any specific dollar amounts or any timeline, though.

