Applications are now open for season five of Chain Reaction small business competition

Chain Reaction past winner Ethan Holmes won in 2017 (130,000 in funding from Cle Foundation) for Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce.

Michael Januska won in 2018 with $100,000 investment from Rick Blaszak for Old Brooklyn Cheese

Chain Reaction past winner Ethan Holmes won in 2017 (130,000 in funding from Cle Foundation) for Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce.

the reality series produced by LeBron James that aired on CNBC in 2016,

entrepreneurial ecosystem come together to support and promote small business growth,” COSE executive director and senior vice president of membership development and marketing at GCP Megan E. Kim said in a statement. “Whether a winner, semi-finalist, or applicant, we connect with each business

The inaugural season of Cleveland Chain Reaction took place in Slavic Village . Old Brooklyn hosted the 2018 edition , and Collinwood was the 2019 host neighborhood.

In 2021, participants could select any city of Cleveland neighborhood to open their businesses based on their specific real estate needs, industry and target market.

Cathy’s Gourmet Ice Cream Sandwiches