Everyone wins! Terranean Herbs & Spices wins Chain Reaction, three more place second

Terranean Herbs & Spices pitching the judges during the showcase days Mario Hogue; courtesy of Greater Cleveland Partnership

Megan E. Kim,

authentic, filler-free za’atar seasoning and snacks like the ones she grew up enjoying when she visited her parents’ native Lebanese village each summer.

The three second place winners are

a retail bag and apparel company designed by a student in his dorm room

Season 5 Cleveland Chain Reaction - Pitch Day Recap from Greater Cleveland Partnership on Vimeo.