Packing a punch: Entrepreneur offers flavors of India with line of finishing spices

Bangalore

Karnataka

in

Sahithya Wintrich - founder of CHUTNI PUNCH

tamarind, turmeric, chiles, and curry leaves

—

—blends that are

Savory Chana : a mild seasoning blend for a smooth and zesty zing. Roasted chickpeas make this blend earthy whereas the mushrooms add umami.

: a mild seasoning blend for a smooth and zesty zing. Roasted chickpeas make this blend earthy whereas the mushrooms add umami. Super Sesame : a medium seasoning blend for a crunchy and nutty kicker. Flax, sesame and coconut give it a unique texture and nutritional yeast makes it cheesy without dairy.

: a medium seasoning blend for a crunchy and nutty kicker. Flax, sesame and coconut give it a unique texture and nutritional yeast makes it cheesy without dairy. Spicy Peanut: a hot and garlicky seasoning blend for a warm and spicy wallop. Roasted peanuts give it a good mouth feel and cumin adds to the warmth.

Shakshuka with Super Sesame CHUTNI PUNCH

All the three blends have four major ingredients that make them South Indian - chilies, jaggery, tamarind, and curry leaves. Wintrich tries to source her ingredients locally and domestically—with her garlic and flax seeds coming from Ohio farms; the curry leaves from a farm in California; peanuts from a local family farm in Oklahoma; and sea salt from the west coast.

“[It’s]

Wintrich also tries to

ensure that the packaging is sustainable and recyclable—using recycled cardboard and paper labels to biodegradable cellulose sealing shrink bands.