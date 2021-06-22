Cleveland Clinic shows its support for local, minority-owned businesses with commitment pledge

In the past 10 years, Cleveland Clinic has spent more than $1.1 billion with diverse suppliers.”

Now, the Clinic is taking its commitment a step further when it joined with

backs up the Clinic’s dedication to identifying and working with qualified diverse suppliers to increase opportunities to bid on and source products and services.

The Clinic now aims to double its 2020 spend on minority businesses from $80 million to $160 million annually by 2025. Additionally, the Impact Purchasing Commitment includes increasing spending with minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), as well as local and employee-owned, cooperatively owned, and nonprofit-owned enterprises, by at least $1 billion total over five years.

Hamilton says the Clinic targets every spending category for diversity inclusion. “We encourage all suppliers to register with us that have an interest in doing business with us,” he says. “In addition to ensuring diverse suppliers have an opportunity to participate in our sourcing opportunities, we also do community outreach events to encourage suppliers to participate in our sourcing opportunities throughout the communities we serve.”