Narrowing the gap: AT&T unveils its second Connected Learning Center, expanded internet in Glenville

AT&T Connected Learning Center will be equipped with Dell computers, high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi

ASC3’s mission is to bridge the digital divide in Cleveland underserved neighborhood by addressing the technology needs of mature and older adults with limited income

AT&T is continuing its mission to narrow the digital divide with the opening of its second Cleveland

AT&T Connected Learning Center will be equipped with Dell computers, high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi

March 3, at the in the Glenville neighborhood. the Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center (ASC3)

ASC3’s mission is to bridge the digital divide in Cleveland's underserved neighborhoods by addressing the technology needs of mature and older adults with limited income via education, resources and training through technology literacy and access to technology.

at The company opened its first center in Cleveland in December

Esperanza, Inc.,

Sonya Pryor-Jones, Chief of Youth and Family Success, City of Cleveland

Angela Shute-Woodson, City of Cleveland Senior Advisor of Community and Government Affairs

Tony Costanzo, External Affairs Director, AT&T Ohio

Wanda Davis, Executive Director, Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center (ASC3)

David Brewton, ASC3 client

Kevin Conwell, Cleveland City Councilman, Ward 9 (ASC3 ward)

Leon Wilson, Cleveland Foundation Chief of Digital Innovation & Chief Information Officer

Earlier this year AT&T announced it is opening 20 Connected Learning Centers across the country as part of its

Connected Learning program

—part of a three-year

$2 billion commitment

to bridge the digital divide through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility, and adoption.



Cleveland —which ranks as the

least-connected city

in the United States of cities with 100,000 households or more — is one of the first eight cities to get Centers.

In September, AT&T launched its first Connected Learning Center in Dallas, where AT&T is headquartered.

The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. today, Thursday, March 4 at