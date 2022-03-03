Narrowing the gap: AT&T unveils its second Connected Learning Center, expanded internet in Glenville

AT&T is continuing its mission to narrow the digital divide with the opening of its second Cleveland AT&T Connected Learning Center
today, Thursday,
AT&T Connected Learning Center will be equipped with Dell computers, high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi at the Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center (ASC3) in the Glenville neighborhood.
ASC3’s mission is to bridge the digital divide in Cleveland's underserved neighborhoods by addressing the technology needs of mature and older adults with limited income via education, resources and training through technology literacy and access to technology.
The new Connected Learning Center will help fulfill that mission. The company opened its first center in Cleveland in December at Esperanza, Inc.,
The center will be equipped with 15 Dell computers, high-speed AT&T Fiber internet, and Wi-Fi to provide more Cleveland students and families with resources to help them to participate in virtual learning and navigate the internet safely and effectively, says AT&T Ohio
President Molly Kocour Boyle.
AT&T Ohio also will announce the availability of AT&T Fiber to hundreds of homes in the Glenville neighborhood surrounding ASC3, and Its partnership with NBA Cares
to provide 500 laptop computers to low-income families in Greater Cleveland.
“Our investment in the AT&T Connected Learning Center at the Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center directly reflects our commitment to address the digital divide and make an impact in the communities we serve,” says Boyle. “We will also be discussing an expansion of our fiber network in the neighborhoods surrounding the new Center. We’re working to expand our fiber footprint and will continue delivering ultra-fast internet that helps connect the city’s underserved students and families to the technology they need.”
Boyle will welcome a list of seven Cleveland special guests at the opening celebration, including:
Earlier this year AT&T announced it is opening 20 Connected Learning Centers across the country as part of its Connected Learning program—part of a three-year $2 billion commitment to bridge the digital divide through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility, and adoption.
- Sonya Pryor-Jones, Chief of Youth and Family Success, City of Cleveland
- Angela Shute-Woodson, City of Cleveland Senior Advisor of Community and Government Affairs
- Tony Costanzo, External Affairs Director, AT&T Ohio
- Wanda Davis, Executive Director, Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center (ASC3)
- David Brewton, ASC3 client
- Kevin Conwell, Cleveland City Councilman, Ward 9 (ASC3 ward)
- Leon Wilson, Cleveland Foundation Chief of Digital Innovation & Chief Information Officer
Cleveland—which ranks as the least-connected city in the United States of cities with 100,000 households or more—is one of the first eight cities to get Centers.
In September, AT&T launched its first Connected Learning Center in Dallas, where AT&T is headquartered.
The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. today, Thursday, March 4 at
Ashbury Senior Computer Community Center (ASC3), 11011 Ashbury Ave., Cleveland.