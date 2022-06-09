Superior Arts District’s new tenant brings jobs, art to in renovated warehouse

CrossCountry Mortgage interior office rendering

2152-2160 Superior Ave.,

groundbreaking ceremony

CrossCountry Mortgage interior multi-purpose atrium rendering

CrossCountry Mortgage interior office rendering

he Superior Arts District has a colorful history—having served as Cleveland’s garment district in the late 19

and early 20

century, second only to New York. As Cleveland’s garment industry faded, many buildings along Superior and the surrounding area became vacant space or warehouses.

Today, those warehouses are finding new life for artists’ studios and companies like Cross Country Mortgage moving in.