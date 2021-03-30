Swish! New Cavs creative director scores in his hometown with stunning basketball graphics

Daniel Arsham created the 210-foot-by-110-foot banner Sherwin-Williams banner that went up in mid-January. Courtesy of the Cleveland Cavaliers

creative director for the organization—the first artist in the NBA to be hired for that position.

The third-generation Clevelander admits his new role is a dissent from the norm, but that’s nothing unique to Arsham. The colorblind architect’s career path has been anything but the usual climb up the ladder. From working with brands like Porsche, to now being creative director of the Cavaliers, Arsham has done it his way.

Internationally-known Artist Daniel Arsham creative director for the Cleveland Cavaliers

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as creative director,”

Arsham wrote in an open letter to the city last fall. “From the rushing waters of Chagrin Falls to the pizza at Geraci's and autumn in the Metroparks—Cleveland is a place that has heavily influenced me throughout my life, no matter where my life has led me. The Land is a part of me.”

Arsham’s first Cavs-related work appeared In 2019 when the Cavaliers unveiled his installation

” with more than 100 other works, as part of the new Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Public Art Program

210-foot-by-110-foot banner that reads “For the Love, For the Land” features seven hands of people of different ethnicities placed on a basketball, with one hand featuring a championship ring.

Arsham shared his enthusiasm for his return to Cleveland in his November letter: “As a visual artist and longtime Cavs fan, I have constantly used basketball as a recurring theme in my work,” he wrote. “I've shown my work from Paris to Tokyo, Rio to Shanghai—and now, I'm proud to bring it home.”