EDWINS founder spends birthday serving food in Ukraine, living in war, getting James Beard nod

Chef Brandon Chrostowski and chef Klopotenko served more than 300 people/families who are displaced from the war and living in makeshift housing provided by the government Courtesy of EDWINS

Przemysl , Poland to cook for Ukrainian refugees . This month, the urge to help hit him again—this time going to Kyiv for 10 days to work with Ievgen Klopotenko , known as “Ukraine’s most famous chef” and is acclaimed for reviving dishes from the Soviet era and serving them to a fashionable crowd at his restaurant. In April, Chrostowski traveled to, Poland towith World Central Kitchen

However, Klopotenko's mission shifted to feeding those in need during the war. He converted his Kyiv restaurant into a bomb shelter to feed those on the front lines.

“This is his work,” Chrostowski says of Klopotenko’s mission. “He’s not fighting with rifles, he’s fighting with food. He’s doing great things—he’s in the thick of it. He’s not taking volunteers because it’s a safety issue, but this is his home. It’s not only his country, it’s his family.”

This week, Chrostowski and Klopotenko have been combining knife skills to cook for and serve soldiers and children at nearby hospitals in Lviv and Kyiv. Late last week, the pair prepared traditional Ukrainian dishes at Klopotenko's Lviv restaurant, Ihwi, where they served more than 300 people displaced from the war and living in makeshift government housing Chrostowski described the housing as resembling mini storage containers with cardboard box floors.

Chrostowski says that after visiting in April last year, he wanted to return and help by doing what he knows best—cooking. “The first time, I was in Poland and there was definitely a need,” he says. “It’s the same idea this time, but I’m going closer to where things are a little less well-off.”

With this birthday this week, helping in Ukraine is how Chrostowski chose to celebrate. "My birthday is coming up and I decided what I wanted: To raise visibility in Ukraine," he says. He was successful in raising visibility—working with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio and the Chef's Garden in Huron to bring supplies, produce, and seeds to Lviv.