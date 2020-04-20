EatForCLE: Social movement highlights the plight of local eateries, encourages support

When Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered Ohio restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms last month in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jackie Bebenroth, principal of the brand strategy firm Muse, knew how devastating the order would be for the local food scene in Cleveland.

She watched her husband, Ben Bebenroth, come to the difficult decision to close Spice Kitchen and Bar. “He was first in the industry to say, ‘I’m not doing carryout. I’m closing,’” Bebenroth recalls. “His identity is really wrapped up in what he does. He spent the last 15, 20 years as a chef leader.”

Bebenroth knew she had to do something to raise awareness of the crisis these local chefs and restauranteurs were facing.

“My husband shut his business down and I’ve been so sad for him,” Bebenroth says. “I needed something to channel my energy on.”

So, Muse teamed up with Garage Creative Studio and the two firms launched the #EatForCLE campaign to spread awareness and raise support for the hundreds of local restaurants that have gone dark and the thousands of staff who are out of work because of Covid-19.

Bebenroth says the local restaurant industry will be forever changed by the Covid-19 pandemic. She says most people don’t realize that locally-owned restaurants operate on a profit margin ranging between only 4% and 10%—often operating from paycheck to paycheck.

As much as 40% of local establishments will go out of business permanently before the pandemic is over, some industry experts speculate.

“These people are chefs first and business owners second,” Bebenroth says of the chefs she documented. “I think there will be this question in the minds of chefs: Do I take this on again [when this is over]?”

The #EatForCLE idea started with the video, “All Consumed: Voices of a Restaurant Industry in Crisis.” The first installment documents the fears, despair, frustration—and even optimistic hope—for seven Greater Cleveland food entrepreneurs going through one of the most difficult periods of their careers.

“There is so much good going on and as I was sitting there doing dishes I thought, what can I be doing,” recalls Bebenroth. “I thought I could capture their stories in a very candid way.”

Bebenroth documented the feelings of Ben Bebenroth of Spice Kitchen; Eric Diamond, CEO of Central Kitchen; Anna Harouvis, chef/founder of Anna in the Raw; Doug Katz, chef/founder of Fire Food and Drink and Zhug; Sam McNulty, co-founder of Market Garden Brewery; Karen Small, chef/founder of Flying Fig; and Bridget Thibeault, chef/owner of Luna Bakery & Café.