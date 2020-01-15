Juice it up: Fawaky Burst opens its doors in Cleveland Heights

The signs for the now-closed Daylight Donuts may still be hanging outside the 1,700-square-foot space where it operated until June 2019, but things are about to get fresh at 3077 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.

Fawaky Burst Smoothie and Juice Café, the popular eatery that specializes in healthy foods, cold-pressed juice, fresh fruit, and vegan smoothies, has found a new second location in the Mayfield space. They are still waiting for their signage to arrive, but in the meantime Fawaky (which is Arabic for juice) is conducting a soft opening this week before holding its official opening Monday, Jan. 20.

Fawaky owner Muhammad Edwards started Fawaky in 2014, selling cold-pressed juice, running a food truck and opening his first store at 4442 Mayfield Road in South Euclid.

On the lookout for a second location, Edwards planned to open his second spot on Lee Road in 2017 in a joint effort with chef Eric Rogers, owner of Black Box Fix and The Sweet Fix restaurants, but the deal fell through when the space didn’t work.

Then last year, the Mayfield site became available. Located next to Motorcars Collision Center, the space is ideal for customers looking for a good place to take advantage of the free Wi-Fi and work, hang out, and enjoy a healthy lifestyle, says Fawaky general manager Deonte Peterson.

“We’re trying to move more toward the cafe lifestyle at this location,” Peterson says. “You can come here, have your cup of coffee, work on your laptop and stuff like that.”

While Fawaky Burst will continue to serve healthy eats and drinks, the Cleveland Heights location menu will vary slightly from the original location—serving breakfast (with items like croissants and sandwiches with egg, turkey bacon, or beef sausage; crepes; and avocado toast), wraps, salads, rice bowls (instead of quesadillas), panini sandwiches, and made-from-scratch soups, while offering a selection of fresh-pressed juices and eight smoothies (the South Euclid location has 25 smoothie varieties).

“We still have the same ingredients, so if we ever have a customer that's a regular down there [in South Euclid], and they want to come get the same thing here, we can make it, it’s just not on our menu,” says Peterson of the smoothie selections.



The South Euclid store does not serve breakfast, he says. “That store is 100% vegan. This one is more of a 90% because we do have the breakfast thing, but it's still the same concept.”

That concept continues to be good food that fits a healthy lifestyle, Peterson says.

“The goal is for people who want to live a healthy lifestyle or someone who's transitioning to that lifestyle,” he says. “We want to offer a menu that has great flavors—something you can feel good about eating—and at the same time we wanted to have unique flavors when it comes to the food.”

The space has plenty of room to spread out, work on a computer or just relax, Peterson says. And with the collision center next door and the other businesses in the area, the location fits Fawaky Burst’s atmosphere perfectly, he says.

“You’ve got Rockefeller building here, you've got a lot of people who work out [at] the gym over here,” he says. “It just fits. Everything just fits perfectly.”

Fawaky Burst will hold its official grand opening Monday, Jan. 20. The cafe will be open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Delivery service is also available through Grubhub and DoorDash.