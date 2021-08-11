New signs of life for one of Ohio City’s oldest mansions

About 100 yards to the east of the Cook-Bousfield mansion, owners of the historic Rhodes mansion also plan to rehab for use as apartments. Nate Lull

Sarah Bousfield Home – former home of the West Side Y.W.C.A Junior Girls’ Boarding Home. Courtesy of the Cleveland Press, 1913-1915

The staircase leading up to the second floor of the Cook-Bousfield mansion. Nate Lull

Interior first floor of the former YWCA complex. Jack Brancatelli

Exterior shot of the Cook-Bousfield Mansion, currently under construction. Nate Lull

Demolition of the connecting non-historic tunnels revealed an original porch on the Cook-Bousfield mansion. Jack Brancatelli

Left: Former mansion and YWCA dormitory on Franklin Boulevard - Cleveland Historical. Right: 2021 photo by Nate Lull. Bottom: Architectural Rendering provided by Dalad Group, rendered by Gibbon Architecture.

"The original 1853 belvedere is still in place, enclosed within the mansard roof added circa 1869 [and] the original tin roof over the second floor is also in place, as are the original windows and wood tongue and groove siding on the belvedere,” Rudge reports. “If you look at the rehabilitated Italianate mansion painted blue (known as Sanford house) just to the east on Franklin, it has a similar belvedere.”

Rudge says the mansard roof is a significant alteration to the mansion and because it is being rehabilitated, rather than restored to its original appearance, the mansard will remain in place with the remnants of the belvedere and tin roof preserved.

Interior first floor of the former YWCA complex.

and he was left bankrupt—losing not only his business assets to creditors but also the grand house on Franklin Avenue.”

Site plan of Franklin Yards