Natural beauty: Garfield Park Reservation gets $7 million facelift

deep woodlands that support a host of songbirds throughout the year.

Garfield Park Rendering A stone bridge, built in the 1930s by Works Progress Administration workers, crosses Wolf Creek as it flows into Mill Creek. The current wetland area was once home to a boating pond, where visitors in the early days of Garfield Park could rent rowboats.

The renovation project aims to

Garfield Park Rendering

Ohio CAT ’s Ken Taylor will restore the historic two-acre pond and will include fishing docks, overlooks, and a new accessible trail network.

The new education and recreation facility is being built with a $1 million grant from the Brown and Kunze Foundation and will offer water-related try-it sports such as paddle boarding and fishing—both of which were identified as high priorities by the community.

Additional donations were received from several other family foundations and individuals, as well as project support from Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s (NEORSD) Stormwater Management Reimbursement Fund and Ohio EPA Section 319 are also helping fund the project.

Garfield Park Historical Photo

Carter, Dunham, and Rittberger families

Cleveland's Board of Park Commissioners

Designed by Boston architect and designer Ernest W. Bowditch, the Wolf Creek ravine had walking paths and cobblestone bridges, while areas on level ground were created for picnicking and activities, and a natural iron spring was accessible by 1905.

by damming Wolf Creek

oating, swimming, or ice skating on the two lakes, or playing tennis, baseball, or sledding.

Garfield Park Historical Photo

leased the park from the city of Cleveland in 1986 and began to restore it to its former glory. A nature center was built in 1987, and the Metroparks began restoring the lake, the marsh, and the trails.

Remnants of the historic park, including stone bridges, stairs and walls can be seen among Garfield Park’s 223 acres of streams, woods, open meadows, and recreational areas. The stone walls constructed in the 1940s are the only evidence of the former ponds.

Zimmerman says he hopes this restoration will also return the joy so many people recall from the Garfield Park Reservation’s early days.

11350 Broadway Ave. in Garfield Heights