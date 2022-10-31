The life, legacy of advocate Jacqueline Gillon celebrated with Mount Pleasant mural

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jacqueline Gillon legacy mural in Mt. Pleasant Courtesy of Matt Zone

Khalid Ali urban greenspace coordinator for Western Reserve Land Conservancy Courtesy of Matt Zone

SeMia Bray, co-facilitator for Black Environmental Leaders; Cydney Davidson (Jacquie’s niece); and Councilwoman Deborah Gray Courtesy of Matt Zone

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jacqueline Gillon legacy mural in Mt. Pleasant Courtesy of Matt Zone

Jacqueline Gillon legacy mural in Mt. Pleasant Courtesy of Matt Zone

cofounder and codirector of BEL

enduring legacy as a passionate environmental justice advocate, a tireless teacher, a community connector, and respected leader.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jacqueline Gillon legacy mural in Mt. Pleasant

Organizers have dubbed the new pocket park the

communications and public relations