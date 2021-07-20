Get out! Haunted House Restaurant offers good food, a thrilling experience for the family

the only thing that’s scary is how good our food is

Scott says they were training staff last week and hosted a soft opening. “We have an amazing staff in the font of house, we have an amazing staff in the back of house,” he says. “It’s very exciting.”

He says quality in the food and in the experience is what the team is aiming for. Now they are ready to welcome customers.

“It’s all about good food, good customer service,” says Scott, who is assistant varsity basketball coach at Cleveland Heights High School and works in sports management for NBA players. “I feel good, I feel confident and excited about the opening.”

Scott and his godbrother Gullatt talked for more than a year about opening a restaurant, he says, but Gullatt was the one with the theme. “I really didn’t have [a theme], I just wanted to sell burgers and fries,” Scott says. “I’m not a fan of scary movies, but I’m into the concept.”