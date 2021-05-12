Cleveland Heights looks for mural artists to celebrate its centennial

This August the City of Cleveland Heights will mark its 100th birthday
. One of the first things city officials are doing in the year-long celebration is a call for artists
to create a mural on Noble Road that will mark the past 100 years and look forward to the next 100 years.
The building for the Cleveland Heights centennial mural is located at 2555 Noble Rd.
The new 40-foot by 11-foot (480x133 inches)
mural will be installed on the side of a brick building at 2555 Noble Road.
Cleveland Heights’ director of communications and public engagement Mary Trupo says they are hoping for submissions that incorporate the city’s motto “All are welcome”—indicating the Heights’ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“We scouted the city to find a place where a mural would really pop,” says Trupo of the location choice. She says they want something that will both celebrate the city’s 100-year history while also show an enduring, family-friendly image that will take Cleveland Heights to its next century mark.
The winning artist will receive a $1,000 stipend. A professional muralist will then create the installation, which will have to incorporate an air conditioning unit and rain barrels.
Submitting artists must live or work in Cleveland Heights. Three finalists will be chosen to interview with the selection committee. The competition is also open to Cleveland Heights High School
seniors who are art students.
“One of the reasons we did this is to embrace the creative abilities of our community,” says Trupo. “You don’t have to be a professional artist to apply. We have so many creative people living in Cleveland Heights—if you have talent, don’t be hung up about not being a professional artist [and apply].”
Artist submissions opened on Wednesday, April 21. The deadline for submissions was originally Monday, May 17, but it has just been extended by a week until Monday, May 24 to accommodate the potential high school applicants who are currently taking their final exams.