A new Jesse Owens tree takes root at Old Brooklyn’s Rhodes High School

The new sapling planted next to the original Jesse Owens tree planted 86 years ago Bob Perkoski

The original Jesse Owens tree in all it glory in 2018 Bob Perkoski

Tyrone Owens with a blow up of his cousin Jesse Owens Bob Perkoski

A propagated sapling planted by Holden Forests & Gardens’ Tree Corps at James Ford Rhodes High School where Jesse Owens practiced track and field and where the original tree was planted. Bob Perkoski

as a symbol of athletic and cultural triumph.

Margaret Thresher, Holden Forests & Gardens

Jesse Owens tree sampling planting at James Ford Rhodes High School Owens, who was dubbed the best track star of the 20

Century in 1950 by sportswriters, won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Germany,

and brought home four oak trees corresponding to the medals he earned in the 100-meter sprint, the 200-meter sprint, the running broad jump, and the 400-meter relay.

The Rhodes High oak was the last known survivor.

In 1937,

Last year, the original Rhodes oak was coming to the end of its natural life and did not return to bloom this year, says Thresher

In February 2017

Holden Forests & Gardens

Despite being a world record holder in track and field and his achievements at the 1936 Olympics, Owens spent his entire life facing racism.