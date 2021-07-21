Karamu House receives $75K grant to restore residence of poet and playwright Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes showcasing the original plans for the Karamu House building in 1945, Courtesy of Karamu House

On Thursday, July 15, the

$3 million in support to help preserve African American landmarks—including a $75,000 matching grant to Karamu House

The grant is to restore the apartment residence of poet and playwright Langston Hughes at Karamu House, for use as short-term housing for emerging artists of color to be artists-in-residence, says Ann Barnett, Karamu’s director of communications and institutional advancement.

Langston Hughes

With $50 million of funding, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is the largest preservation effort ever undertaken to support the longevity of African American historic sites. The July 15 announcement represents the largest single disbursement in the Action Fund’s four-year history.