Community creativity: Lake Erie Ink displays second group art project in Coventry window

How do you put together a group writing project during the pandemic? Amy Rosenbluth, executive director of Lake Erie Ink—a youth writing and creative expression group in Cleveland Heights—has found a solution that allows both her students and adults to express themselves and the public to enjoy their efforts.



Last summer, Lake Erie Ink participants filled a vacant storefront window at 1812 Coventry Road with more than 50 creative writing works as part of a creative community challenge around the theme “One Summer Day…”



“We helped prove that while we may not be physically close, creative self-expression can help bring us together in ways we never dreamed of,” says Rosenbluth of the community art project. It was so successful, that Rosenbluth and her team are at it again this fall with a second installation, “Transformations.”





Transformations"We wanted to mirror the fall season with a challenge that proves that while the weather and the world around us may change, our creative community stays rock solid,” she explains, adding that the project indeed does bring the community together. “It’s always been a priority for us to help kids’ words be seen and out there. It’s not about competitions. This is a place for everyone.”



More than 40 people submitted their works for “Transformations.” Participants range in ages from eight to 77. The submissions came from all over Northeast Ohio— from Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, Parma, Strongsville, Canton, Lorain, Solon, Chagrin Falls, Pepper Pike, South Euclid, Euclid, and Cleveland—and even from California and Texas.



The theme is meant to reflect the ever-changing world we are living in, says Rosenbluth, and has been well-received since it went up earlier this month.



“You see people stopping and reading,” she says. “It’s not a gallery, you don’t have to pay anything, it’s just a way [to make sure] people don’t forget about the important pieces of our lives.”



“Transformations” will be on display through December, after which all submissions will be printed in an anthology—on sale for a $5 donation at Lake Erie Ink.



Rosenbluth says they are already planning a winter installation. “As long as he building owner doesn’t kick us out, we’ll probably do it again in January,” she says.