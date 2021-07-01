Driftwood Caterers takes over Landerhaven with fresh look, honors former owner

“One the things that we worked very hard over this time was no matter where it is—whether it's in our facility, whether it's outside our facility—it's all-inclusive, which makes it very easy for the guests,” he explains, adding that Driftwood now has its own on-site design center and tasting room, as well as a bakery and floral shop.

Short Rib Hodgson says many of Executive Caterers team members joined Driftwood Catering’s 400 employees, include pastry chef Sarah Keplinger and vice president of catering Melissa Marik. In total across all its restaurants and venues, Hodgson says they will employ about 1,000 people once everything is open again.