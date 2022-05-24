Cedar Lee Meadowbrook development project moves closer to reality

Cedar Lee Meadowbrook from Cedar Road Issue 9 asked residents to approve an ordinance for a public activity park on 1.07 acres at the corner of Lee and Tullamore Roads and Meadowbrook Boulevard. Nearly three-quarters of voters rejected the issue on May 3, according to results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

Cedar Lee Meadowbrook activity green space

“This development will enhance a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood that will draw people from across the region to Cleveland Heights,” said Seren.

Cedar Lee Friday Night Lights A modified version of the plan—as envisioned by

Cleveland-based firm

City Architecture

—has 2.3 acres of total green space. There’s still a question of how much of that space will be for residential use, a detail set to emerge in the final landscape plans, says

“A park would have served the community wonderfully,” says Mentch. “An expansion of green space by the developers is a false narrative. They’re calling it an open space, but it’s a small corridor.”

The current park belongs to the developer, and lacks the amenities set forth by Issue 9—among them a small stage, public restrooms, free Wi-Fi, and a play area for children.

“Supporters say. 'let’s talk about this down the road,. but that equals a 'no,.” Mentch says. “The city is not thinking in a sustainable, creative, and humane way.”

The Meadowbrook and Lee property was designated as a “multi-use district” in the mid-aughts, supported by a 377-space parking garage for a previous development proposal scotched by recession. Pending final approval, Cleveland Heights is aiming for a 24-month construction period for the new project.

“We’re trying to demonstrate that Cleveland Heights is open for business,” says Zamft. “We hope that the real estate and business worlds are paying attention.”