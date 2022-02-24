Margaret Bourke-White, first female photojournalist authorized to shoot in World War II combat

1946 portrait of Gandhi and His Spinning Wheel The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

© Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

Life photographer Margaret Bourke-White prepares to photograph an air battle on the Italian front during World War II, 1943 © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

© 1936 The Picture Collection Inc. All rights reserved.

LIFE Magazine, 1936 Image by Margaret Bourke-White © 1936 The Picture Collection Inc. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Museum of Art - © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Soc

Untitled view of Cleveland, 1929 Cleveland Museum of Art - © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Soc

Cleveland Museum of Art - © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Soc

Terminal Tower 1928 Cleveland Museum of Art - © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Soc

© 2022 Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

From The Terminal Tower, Cleveland, 1928 © 2022 Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

Cleveland Museum of Art - © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Soc

Smokestacks, Otis Steel Co., Cleveland 1928 Cleveland Museum of Art - © Estate of Margaret Bourke-White / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Soc

At the time of the Louisville Flood, Louisville, Kentucky, 1937 Alchetron, The Free Social Encyclopedia

Margaret Bourke-White

Terminal Tower 1928

to get food and clothing from the Red Cross relief in front of a billboard the stated “World’s highest standard of living/ there’s no way like the American way.”

photographed Mahatma Gandhi in India. Among other historical figures, she photographed Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill.

Life photographer Margaret Bourke-White prepares to photograph an air battle on the Italian front during World War II, 1943