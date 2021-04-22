Arnold W. Brunner: Collaborator on the 1903 Group Plan, designer of the Metzenbaum Courthouse

Williamson Building on Public Square, ca. 1910 Courtesy of the Plain Dealer/Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland Trust, ca. late 1920s: The exterior of the bank during its early years, most likely the late 1920s. Cleveland Memory Project, Cleveland State University Library Special Collections

The Metzenbaum Courthouse statue— Commerce posed for by Audrey Munson, described as America’s first supermodel. Bob Perkoski

The Metzenbaum Courthouse statue—Jurisprudence posed for by Audrey Munson, described as America’s first supermodel. Bob Perkoski

The Metzenbaum courthouse statues—Jurisprudence and Commerce, were posed for by Audrey Munson, described as America’s first supermodel. Corbis / Courtesy of Regan Arts

Arnold William Brunner (September 25, 1857 – February 14, 1925)

the 1912 Cleveland Trust Building (today home to Heinen's) at East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, and the 1912 Statler Hotel (now The Statler apartments) at Euclid Avenue and East 12th Street

Ange-Jacques Gabriel

1755

Place de la Concorde in Paris

Beaux Arts facade

.

Cast bronze eagles perched on globes appear over each pair of elevator doors.

Brunner’s other Ohio works include Denison University in Granville and a bascule bridge, over the Maumee River in Toledo that remains in use today as the Martin Luther King Bridge. Brunner's design introduced system for keeping streetcar power lines taut while raised with the bridge deck—an invention copied in other lift bridges.

Brunner also won the competition for the design of the U.S. State Department Building in Washington, D.C.

After his work on the courthouse was completed, Arnold Brunner maintained ties with Cleveland by holding a membership in the city’s Union Club (the 1905 clubhouse was designed by Charles Schweinfurth ). He died at his New York home in February 1925 at the age of 67.