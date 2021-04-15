Daniel H. Burnham and John Wellborn Root: Designers of the first skyscrapers

Burnham and Root’s first steel framed skyscraper, the 1889 Rand McNally Building on Adams Street in Chicago ARCHI/MAPS

The original spiral stairway with marble steps in the Western Reserve Building -1976. Cleveland Memory Project

The cherry paneling in Samuel Mather's Office in the Western Reserve Building - 1976 Cleveland Memory Project

Society For Savings on Public Square Cleveland Memory Project

The Cuyahoga Building on Public Square, designed by Daniel H. Burnham and erected in 1893. Cleveland Press Collection, CSU Archives

John Wellborn Root

Daniel H. Burnham

Society For Savings on Public Square

until 1896, when it was surpassed by the 221-foot

Guardian Bank Building)

Romanesque entrance arch, which had been altered with granite facing in the 1940s, was restored

The Cuyahoga Building 1906