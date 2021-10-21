Gray’s Armory: An urban fortress that preserves local military history, fellowship

Members of the Cleveland Grays Color Guard Courtesy of Cleveland Grays

Shooting range in the basement of Grays Armory Courtesy of Grays Armory Museum

Grays Armory in 1916: Although its surroundings have changed considerably, Grays' Armory appears almost exactly as it did in 1916. Courtesy of Cleveland State University. Michael Schwartz Library. Special Collections.

Entrance to the Industrial Exposition pavillion; Gray's Armory on right, 1900s Western Reserve Historical Society

The first cannon to be captured by Union forces in the Civil War, called the "secesh cannon", is showcased in the Grays' Armory Museum. Grays Armory Museum/Brent Durkin

Cleveland Grays Armory Cleveland, Ohio, circa 1906, built in 1893. My Genealogy Hound/Detroit Publishing Co., 1900-06.

Originally called the Cleveland City Guards, the membership in 1838 decided that the organization's name should be taken from the color adopted for their uniform

Revolutionary leader Pancho Villa ;

three-ton

Berea sandstone

foundation block, the building features red brick, rough-hewn sandstone, iron bars, and polished granite columns adorning the solid oak doors. The armory was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

one of Cleveland’s most creative late 19th Century architects

Today, the organization’s purpose is to preserve the military heritage of Greater Cleveland, promote patriotism, and good fellowship. Membership is open to all people interested in military history.