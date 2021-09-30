League Park: A large piece of Cleveland sports history

League Park

Payne Avenue streetcar line at East 66th Street and Lexington Avenue

The

Cleveland Rams

of the NFL played at League Park in 1937 and for much of the early 1940s, winning a championship in 1945. Much to the distress of Cleveland football fans, their champions almost immediately left the city for Los Angeles.

Later in the 1940s the

Cleveland Browns





Arial view of League Park used League Park as a practice field.