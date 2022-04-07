Robert P. Madison, man of many architectural, personal triumphs

Robert P. Madison, 1969, the first African American to start an architecture firm in Ohio and among the first in the United States. Cleveland Memory Project

Robert and Leatrice Madison, with daughters Juliette and Jeanne, circa 1963 Courtesy of the Madison Family

Robert Madison and two other U.S. service members in Swiss Alps after Wold War II Courtesy of the Madison Family

The Medical Associates Building was built in Glenville for doctors of color in 1960, also known as the Madison Building . Illustration: Ron Hill

Madison in front of Park Place, a "serpentine curve" of 122 modernist apartments his firm designed in the late 1960s on a parcel of University-Euclid urban renewal project on East Boulevard near Wade Park Avenue, ca. 1969. Cleveland Memory Project

The Madison brothers team -- from left, Bernard, Julian and Robert -- work on a presentation model of the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal, in the 1960s Cleveland Public Library Digital Gallery/ Courtesy of Robert P. Madison

Robert P. Madison reitred in 2016 after a six-decade career

“I went home, and I put out my military uniform, came back up to the school in my uniform and this time I talked to the dean of admissions, not the dean of architecture,” he recalls. “I said to him ‘my blood is over there on the soil of Italy, fighting to make this country free and I don't know why I can’t enter the School of Architecture.’ The dean of admissions said, ‘well, Madison, we’ll see what we can do.’”

Madison (middle) standing in front of blueprint plans with colleagues in 1971. Yet Madison still had to prove himself to gain admission. “They gave me an examination every Saturday from June until September to see if I was even literate—you know, I was transferring from Howard University before the war, which was the Harvard University of Black people,” he says. “They finally asked me to take these tests I passed them all and therefore I was admitted to the school.”

the first African American to earn an architectural degree in the state of Ohio and the first Black graduate of the Western Reserve University School of Architecture in 1948.

University Graduate School of Design

renowned architect

is a profession that builds things—builds houses, office buildings, universities—the whole concept is about designing to build buildings,” Madison says. “So, I always say that when I studied architecture my objective was to become a very good architect—no matter what kinds of buildings we were doing."

That philosophy worked in Madison’s favor when he struggled to launch his career—taking almost any job that came to him.

“When I started out, nobody really wanted to hire me because they never heard of a Black architect,” he recalls. “I got things like remodeling back porches and remodeling houses for people.”

He says he’ll never forget his very first job after completing his education: “It was the back porch of the house that was falling down,” Madison laughs. “And these people wanted somebody to repair it. That's what they actually started with.”

Things were not easy for a Black architect in the days when Madison was just launching his career. “When I started practicing architecture, people thought it some kind of a joke that because they have never heard of an architect of color,” he says.

But Madison easily proved himself, and his talents, and not only built a successful career, but he also crossed racial boundaries at the time.

Park Place Apartments

After his first jobs repairing porches, Madison then entered two house designs in an Ohio architectural competition. “I think there were 250 people who submitted, and I won third prize and an honorable mention,” he recalls.

“From that point on , people say , ‘well you know he won all those competitions, and he came in third and honorable mention and that's pretty good . ’ That was when I really got established . ”

nd in 1954 he launched

Madison’s first building project came in 1959 with the Mt. Pleasant Medical Center on Kinsman Avenue, which one an architectural design award. “That’s when they said, ‘well, this guy’s for real,’” he quips.

Fatima Family Center on Lexington Avenue and East 65th Street in Hough. When the medical center was torn down, Madison was commissioned to design a multi-story County office building on the same site. But Madison says his favorite local project was the

First Energy Stadium

Madison reports that both

“No one would sell us existing houses,” he recalls. “So, we had some friends buy the lots for us, because we couldn’t buy them, and they quit claimed the deeds to us. And we began to build houses at North Park Boulevard and Delaware Drive in Shaker Heights—two houses. I designed those houses in 1960 and I had to design the houses understanding what the building committee would accept.”

Madison says they had to forego design elements to make sure the homes were within the city guidelines. “It was a house that we did under great pressure but what we wanted was a place for our children to go to school, not a place to show our personalities,” he says. “If I had a chance to do it again it would be totally different. But back in those days we took the circumstances we had and did the best we could.”

The designs were perfectly competent. “Those houses are still there, and people bought them,” Madison says. “And they liked them.”

He admits he conformed to what he knew Shaker would approve. “If I

R. Kevin Madison (Robert Madison’s nephew), and Robert Klann, and it is the largest Black female-owned architecture firm in Ohio.

Oh. they were very big shoes to fill,” Sandra says of taking over. “Robert, he stepped back gradually. He’d come in maybe two times a week, then he’d come in twice a month, and he’d always say, ‘how are you guys doing?’ He’d always step in, but he was always there to answer any questions we had. He did it over a year, but then he did step away.”

Karamu House campus expansion rendering Since Sandra has taken over, the firm has headed several large projects—including work with area school districts and most recently the Karamu House renovations. The first two phases have been completed , and the firm has moved into the third and final phase.

“I love working on it just because of its long history,” says Sandra of the Karamu project.

While things may have changed since the mid- and late

Century, Sandra says racism in the architecture industry has gotten better, but not entirely. “It’s not as overt,” she says. “I think in the last year things have gotten better, they are changing. The whole Black Lives Matter movement affects so many industries. I can see it changing in all walks of life, but nothing changes overnight.



"It has to be intentional, and we all have to be intentional about trying to make change a reality," she continues. "I want to see it where it’s not something you even think about. It should be something that’s just natural.”

In July Robert Madison will turn 99 years old.

He says he is proud of Sandra, Kevin, and Robert and the legacy they are continuing. “