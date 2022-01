A century in the saddle: Cleveland Mounted Police Unit has performed, protected, and saved lives

George Matowitz four years before he was promoted to sergeant and given the the task of creating the CPD Mounted Unit in 1906. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

stabling for 16 horses, an indoor training arena, horse care facilities, a community meeting room, offices, a pasture and paddock, and a public park.

Columbus, Summit and Medina Counties, and from as far as Texas.

George Matowitz four years before he was promoted to sergeant and given the the task of creating the CPD Mounted Unit in 1906.

Skippy was a Morgan horse who served with the Cleveland Division of Police in the late 1930s and early 1940s. His rider was Patrolman Anthony E. Welling.

Viktor Schreckengost working on O’Neill in the studio.

Jim Matowitz on duty in the early 1920s