A century in the saddle: Cleveland Mounted Police Unit has performed, protected, and saved lives

Officer Agustus Foley and King Barrymore 1930’s Courtesy of the Cleveland Mounted Police

Officer Matt Weisheit in 1922 Courtesy of the Cleveland Mounted Police

Two year old David Brzowski gets a warning to put his trunks on by Police Mountie Jim Kennedy in this Cleveland Press photo from 1965. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

Captain Timothy Costello is “front and center” in this early Mounted Unit photo, circa 1918. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

Skippy was a Morgan horse who served with the Cleveland Division of Police in the late 1930s and early 1940s. His rider was Patrolman Anthony E. Welling. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

Viktor Schreckengost working on O’Neill in the studio.

Police Mountie during Pride in the CLE 2016. Bob Perkoski

Police Mounties in Public Square during Pride in the CLE 2016. Bob Perkoski

Police Mounties patrolling in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens. Bob Perkoski

The Mounted Unit patrolling the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Karin Rice

The Mounted Unit patrolling the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Karin Rice

Patrolman Art Lettieri, interviewed by Jim Matowitz, at the beginning of his 30 year career in the CPD Mounted Unit in 1946. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

Mounted Police in 1922 Courtesy of the Cleveland Mounted Police

George Matowitz four years before he was promoted to sergeant and given the the task of creating the CPD Mounted Unit in 1906. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

Jim Matowitz on duty in the early 1920s Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

In 1938 the “Finest Police Mounted Unit in the Land” parades down Euclid Avenue. Courtesy of the Cleveland Police Museum

stabling for 16 horses, an indoor training arena, horse care facilities, a community meeting room, offices, a pasture and paddock, and a public park.

Columbus, Summit and Medina Counties, and from as far as Texas.

