Philip Lindsley Small: Designed noted Northeast Ohio homes, estates, and buildings

The Cleveland Play House complex as built in 1927 with the Brooks Theater in the foreground complex as built in 1927 with the Brooks Theater in the foreground Courtesy of David Ellison, Architect

Small found himself assigned to duty as a balloon observer in France Courtesy of David Ellison, Architect

Daisy Hill, the Hunting Valley estate Philip Small designed for Louise Jenks, known as “ Daisy “, the hostess of Roundwood Farm. Courtesy of David Ellison, Architect

John Carroll University campus building designed by Phillip Small 1935

By 1988 the house had had six different owners and the over the years the property has been subdivided for further development.