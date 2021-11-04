Wilbur J. Watson, designer of the region’s most elegant and functional concrete bridges

The 1910 Detroit Rocky River Bridge was demolished in 1981 with dynamite Courtesy of Cleveland State Library Special Collections

The view on the Cuyahoga River looking southeast toward the Main Avenue Bridge and the east bank of the Flats in 1954. Cleveland Public Library. Photograph Collection

Main Avenue Bridge Construction, 1939

The 1910 Detroit Rocky River Bridge Construction, 1909

built of concrete and steel, the Detroit-Rocky River Bridge was the longest stretch of unreinforced concrete in the world at the time, measuring 208 feet.

west piers of Watson’s bridge remained intact—and they now serve as the foundation for the Bridge Building