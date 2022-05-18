Cleveland’s futuristic space center is modernizing its outdated spaces.

NASA Glenn's Aerospace Communication Facility is under construction. Courtesy of NASA

Aaron Hill of Bialosky Cleveland helped design the new Research Support Building at NASA Glenn Research Center. Grant Segall

NASA Glenn officials Tim Wardlow and Salah Ahmed and architect Aaron Hill at Glenn's new Research Support Building. Grant Segall

The new Research Support Building serves as an anchor for the NSAA Glenn Research Center. Courtesy of NASA

The two projects cost about $91 million and follow about $100 million worth of construction and renovation from 2009 to 2020. Those past projects include the 307-acre Lewis Field, next to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and Glenn’s 6,740-acre Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Perkins Township, near Sandusky.

All of these projects precede another $180 million worth of proposed work at Glenn’s campuses over the next 10 years, pending approval from NASA leaders.

The federal government’s investment in our new buildings, facility upgrades, and ongoing infrastructure improvements demonstrate the health of NASA’s Glenn Research Center and its strategic importance to fulfilling the agency’s mission and vision,” says Glenn’s news chief, Jan Wittry.

some of the world’ s biggest wind tunnels, vacuum chambers, and zero-gravity shafts. It plays

The Research Support Building and Wright Commons anchor a hub that officials call