Up a tree: Nature Center at Shaker Lakes opens Jimmy’s Treehouse

The treehouse was designed by Pete Nelson of Fall City, Washington-based Nelson Treehouse —who is best known for the show “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet . It is large enough to hold 10 kids and two adults at a time,” says Carlson, and it will be used as a space to give people another perspective of the habitats.





The project was made possible thanks to a donation from the Lincoln family and through the Nature Center's capital campaign, Enhancing Your Outdoor Classroom: Campaign for the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes. Jimmy's Treehouse, named after the late James F. Lincoln Jr.—known as "Jimmy" or "Uncle Jimmy" by family and friends—was a playful spirit, who was often heard saying, "The only problem with children is there are not enough of them!"

Carlson, who is related to the Lincoln family, grew up experiencing Jimmy’s zest for life.



“Jimmy loved kids and I have fond memories of playing in the treehouse and on the mini roller coaster he built for his kids in his yard,” Carlson recalls. “His daughter, Cathy Lincoln [my cousin] made a leadership gift for the Treehouse, and other members of her family also contributed. Jimmy's late wife, Emma, was very involved with the Nature Center in its early days, serving as treasurer and helping with the fight against the freeway that had been proposed in its place.”

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Stearns Woodland Trail and All People's Trails are open year-round from dawn to dusk.