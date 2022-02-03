A home of their own: City Mission, Habitat partner to renovate Buckeye-Shaker home

Add City Mission - Habitat House

a single mother working a minimum wage job must work 124 hours each week to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment .



“Which doesn't leave a lot of time for anything else—caring for your kids, going to the store, doing all those things that a single mom would need to do,” says

Staff at the City Mission’s Laura’s Home everyday witness the effects of poverty and families experiencing homelessness through its New Horizons program at Laura’s Home —a program that helps empower woman with children to become homeowners and break the cycle of poverty.

In January, The City Mission expanded upon its goal of converting two houses a year into homes for New Horizons clients and partnered with Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity to create more affordable housing in Cleveland.

The new homeowner initially will have to pay a $200-per-month program fee, and must pay all utilities, “to have some skin in the game,” says Uveges, but after the title transfers the fee is waived. The City Mission also covers property taxes and significant repairs for as long as the family is in the home.

The City Mission has been securing houses for New Horizons clients since 2014, with a goal of converting two houses a year, but Uveges says they’ve been averaging one home a year. She says she hopes the pace will pick up with the Habitat partnership.

Add City Mission - Habitat House "In the past, we’ve done all the construction and remodeling—whether it’s been volunteer-driven or through partnerships—so we really can’t control how quickly a home is done,” Uveges explains. “But since Habitat has a crew and they have established a presence in this field, I think they’ll be able to help us reach those goals.”

The current completion date is June, barring any delays. “It’s going to go quickly, hopefully, as long as nothing unfortunate takes place,” says Hahn. “It’s mostly cosmetic.”

Although Habitat has a solid crew of volunteers, Hahn says The City Mission welcomes additional volunteers. Anyone interested in working on the home project, or volunteering with Laura’s Home, can contact Hahn and he will put the volunteers in touch with the appropriate project manager.