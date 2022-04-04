Double your pleasure: Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade opens in Ohio City

The three bars offer local beers and ‘80’s and ‘90’s inspired craft cocktails like the Carrie Fisher (coconut rum, blueberry vodka, blue curacao, pineapple and lime juices, and rock candy), or the Cheech Marin (reposado tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, and orange zest with a salted rim). The bars also feature mocktails like the Optimus Prime (lemonade, cranberry juice, and sprite), and a variety of Slush Puppies (with or without alcohol).

The venue does not serve food, but Allen says guests are welcome to bring food in, order pizza, or order from one of the many food establishments nearby. “We drive so much traffic, it really benefits all businesses around us,” he says. “I know a lot of our neighbors are excited to have us.”