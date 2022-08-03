Castles in the sand: Annual American Institute of Architects Sand Festival returns to Edgewater







The event combines an elaborate sand castle construction competition along with a day-long volleyball tournament with 14 competing teams that are monitored by professional referees.

At 3 p.m. construction stops and a panel of local celebrity judges, including Ward 15 Cleveland City Councilwoman Jenny Spencer, Plain Dealer art and architecture critic Steve Litt, and Cleveland Cavaliers

make the rounds to name a winner.

All teams are eligible to win the coveted people’s choice award, “Best of the Beach,” based on the QR code scans. “It’s a great way for people to interact and decide which sand sculpture they like the best,” says Lukacsy-Love.

For the non-professional sand castle builders, this year the Near West Family Network is supporting a community sand pile—which is open to people of all ages and abilities who want to construct their own creations.

Before the pandemic, the 2019 Sand Festival was the largest event AIA Cleveland hosted since renewing the summer tradition in 2015. All proceeds raised go to the ACE Mentor Program scholarship fund and in 2019, nearly $8,000 was raised.

“We are on track to give $10,000 this year to the AIA Mentor Program,” boasts Lukacsy-Love. “We’re so excited.”