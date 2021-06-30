Still We Rise: Exhibit will showcase resilience, strength in 'forgotten' Black neighborhoods

Robin Robinson, Curator for Crossroads: Still We Rise The Sculpture Center

Modern Day Civil War, Donald Black, Jr., 2021, photograph in AR at Scofield Mansion, Cleveland, OH The Sculpture Center

I AM, Gina Washington, 2021, photograph in AR at Forest Hill Footbridge, East Cleveland, OH The Sculpture Center

Grace Chin, Executive Director, The Sculpture Center

Resurrection, Amanda King, 2021, photograph Other works include Amanda King’s photograph “Resurrection,” which features a young Black boy kneeling in front of an altar, gazing at the viewer. When viewed in AR, the work is joined by an historic image of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a similar pose. AR will also allow “Resurrection” to appear across the façade of Glenville’s Cory Methodist Church—pairing the Civil Rights legacy of the community with the artist’s own racial reckoning.

Then visitors can view Charmaine Spencer’s “Listening Eye," an African spirit vessel made of clay and soil, at the gates of Woodland Cemetery.

At the gallery visitors will be asked to submit thoughts of healing into the physical vessel before bringing it to life through AR. The stories will be collected and incorporated into later works included in the artist’s solo exhibition at The Sculpture Center in January 2022.