Urban décor: Cleveland’s many sculptures reflect city’s history, humor, unity, and divisions

Cleveland landmark figures known as “The Guardians of Traffic,” designed by Frank Walker. Bob Perkoski

Smiling Solly with the 28-foot-tall Chief Wahoo from the old Municipal Stadium in the background at the Western Reserve Historical Society. Bob Perkoski

Smiling Solly, an 1885 sculpture, by an unknown hand, greets visitors to the Western Reserve Historical Society. Bob Perkoski

James Simon’s 16-foot-tall “Buckeye Trumpet Man and Dog” jams silently but conspicuously at the Art and Soul of Buckeye Community Park on Buckeye Road. Bob Perkoski

Aubrey O'Brien photographs a sculpture at the Chinese Cultural Garden for the Ohio Outdoor Sculpture inventory. Courtesy of Ohio Outdoor Sculpture

Welder by Rabbi Sidney Rackoff stands at a gas station on Buckeye Road. Courtesy of Ohio Outdoor Sculpture

They Have Landed by Loren Naji sits outside RTA's Ohio City station. Bob Perkoski

“Judy’s Hand Pavilion” by Tony Tasset consists of a 21-foot-tall hand pressing its thumb into an Uptown plaza. Bob Perkoski

Billie Lawless’s “The Politician: A Toy” standing 42 feet tall, arose in 1996 in Midtown, then moved to Cleveland State University. Bob Perkoski

Welder by Rabbi Sidney Rackoff stands at a gas station on Buckeye Road.

James Simon’s 16-foot-tall “Buckeye Trumpet Man and Dog” jams silently but conspicuously at the Art and Soul of Buckeye Community Park on Buckeye Road.

17720 Buckeye Road

,

by Frank Walker . They stand on what’s now the Hope Memorial Bridge, named for William Henry Hope, one of the figures’ carvers and the father of entertainer Bob Hope.

“Judy’s Hand Pavilion” by Tony Tasset consists of a 21-foot-tall hand pressing its thumb into an Uptown plaza.

Lake Avenue, Detroit Avenue and West 75th Street

William Walcutt’s “Perry Monument”

should be curated by the community, one way or another,” he says. “If people don’t feel like having General Lee in the midst of their public square anymore, they ought to be able to move it and make room for new people. The collection ought to be rotated sometimes and put in a separate place for historical study.”