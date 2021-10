Wrapped up: Shaker artists add new utility box wraps, creating public art all over the city

student Maisha Afrikah Lewis to design a utility box cover on the corner of South Woodland and Woodbury Roads as part of her senior project. Then, in 2018, student Ananda Prioleau also designed a box for her senior project.

"Shaker Wildlife " by Tanya Tate

"Abraham" and "Shaker Tree" by Fatima Matar at Shaker Heights Animal Hospital Levine says the project has gotten a lot of positive feedback and encouraging comments since SHAC on TRAC started. “Now that we’ve done this for a couple of years, we have the process figured out,” she boasts. “Probably my favorite comment is ‘these make me smile,’ because it’s great to drive down the street and smile. The Arts Council is really proud of this project—it’s taken off and really gotten positive community support. And you can’t ask for more than that.”

Levine reminds people to be sure to also stop by the Imagine Chagrin art project also occurring now. Fifteen artists have decorated the storefronts of 15 stores along Lee Road and Chagrin Boulevard. Those who check out the works can then vote for both their favorite artist and favorite business.