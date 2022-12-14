Shopping with a conscious: Look for fair trade products when picking holiday gifts

These beautiful pieces from Starfish Project at One World Shop help exploited women in Asia Courtesy of One World Shop







“Human trafficking is still fairly new—the Trafficking Victim Protection Act was passed in 2000—so this is really still a new issue in our community, an issue that we're still grappling with, we're still raising awareness over,” explains Mouncey. “There is not yet a true system to identify and respond to human trafficking—that's why the Collaborative to End human trafficking exists. But we know it's a very underreported and under identified crime in our community. The more we talk about it, the more survivors are coming forward and we’re hearing more stories. And the narrative affirms that this truly is an issue in our community.”

There are things shoppers can do to ensure they are not contributing to human trafficking. Mouncey suggests always checking for a fair trade label on a product—it’s the best guarantee.

“[It means] a producer is saying, ‘we are conscious about how we're sourcing our materials, we're conscious about who is creating the product, we're conscious about how that product gets to our stores,’” Mouncey explains. “It's really about sellers who seem to have thought about it and use this ethical lens. Products need to be profitable, of course, but we are also mindful of who makes them and how they get to us.”

Joyce's Boutique and Hair Salon, 9574 Bainbridge Road, Chagrin Falls, sells jewelry, bags, accessories and other products that support fair trade practices.

One World Shop, 19321 Detroit Road, Rocky River, sells artisan-made goods from 65 different countries. One World Shop will also be at the Artist's Holiday Market in Van Aken District's Market Hall, 3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights, this Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Revy is a Cleveland-based online store selling fair trade products from artisans in El Salvador.

The Shema Store is an Ohio-based online store that sells all-natural fair trade shea butter hair and skincare products.

Storehouse Tea sells fair-trade teas that are produced by people who are paid a fair price for their products. Available in stores, cafes, and restaurants throughout Ohio

Esperanza Threads, 1370 W. 69th Street, Cleveland, Trains unemployed and underemployed to get jobs in the Cleveland garment industry; pays a fair wage for their work.

Mouncey says the Collaborative to End Human Trafficking just wants to encourage people to think about what they are buying when they are shopping this holiday season.

“Obviously we know we can't change people's shopping habits, but I think there is an opportunity to educate and make people sort of stop and say, ‘oh I never really thought about that—how I'm buying, how I'm consuming could impact a huge global issue like human trafficking,’” she says. “So, I think it introduces the conversation in a palpable manner.”