Paint the town: Renowned artist Beau Stanton will paint mural in St. Clair Superior neighborhood

Artist Beau Stanton will begin painting the Cleveland mural on August 29 on the side of the Fischer & Jirouch Co. building at 4821 Superior Ave. Courtesy of Graffiti HeArt

Graffiti HeArt is bringing world renowned artist Beau Stanton to paint a mural that honors the city of Cleveland in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood. Courtesy of Graffiti HeArt

The St. Clair Superior neighborhood is about to get a whole lot more vibrant this summer. Graffiti HeArt, a Cleveland non-profit organization that promotes graffiti and murals in a positive light, is bringing internationally-known artist Beau Stanton to paint a mural that honors the city of Cleveland.

On Wednesday, July 29, Stanton will begin work on the 3,000-square-foot mural on the side of the Fischer & Jirouch Co. building, 4821 Superior Ave.

While mural design is being kept under wraps, Graffiti HeArt founder and director, Stamy Paul says she is excited for the city to see the mural after it is finished.

Artist Beau Stanton will begin painting the Cleveland mural on August 29 on the side of the Fischer & Jirouch Co. building at 4821 Superior Ave. “The mural will depict something that has a Cleveland theme that will include something that represents Cleveland,” Paul says. “The theme will be a significant landmark in Cleveland.”

Paul does disclose that the project will require more than 200 cans of spray paint and cost about $25,000 to complete.

Stanton is an artist whose work varies between large scale murals, mosaics, stained glass, and multimedia animations. Over the past 10 years Stanton has completed murals across the world in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, London, Rome, Tokyo, and Berlin.

The mural should be complete it by Sunday, August 2. The Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Cleveland is sponsoring Stanton’s stay during his time in Cleveland.

The public is invited to come out and watch Stanton work. “It’s a free form of entertainment for the public that doesn’t require ticket for admission or occupancy limits, and in times like this, we could all use safe outlets,” Paul says.

Paul says she is pleased to have an artist like Stanton add to Cleveland’s public art project. She says she thinks murals and other public art in the city only contribute to community revitalization.

“There are so many blank walls in and around the neighborhoods in Cleveland that could benefit from beautiful art installed throughout, bringing vibrancy and beautification to the area.” she says. “More art helps stimulate economic development by increasing foot and car traffic, bringing positive attention and visitors from the region and out of town travelers.”

Graffiti HeArt will be selling its apparel at the mural site and Stanton will be selling his own art. Proceeds will go towards the cost of the project.

To help fund Graffiti HeArt projects like the Stanton mural, email Graffiti HeArt or donate through PayPal.