Groups break ground on Ubuntu Gathering Place in Buckeye-Woodland Hills neighborhood

Groundbreaking Ceremony Sept. 30 at East End Neighborhood House for New Community Gathering Space Courtesy of Ubuntu

East End Neighborhood House

,

Burten, Bell, Carr Development

Western Reserve Land Conservancy , and the City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Sustainability came together to broke ground on Ubuntu Gathering Place on the vacant lot at East 103rd Street and Shaker Boulevard that once was home to a Saab dealership.

the Nguni Bantu term “Ubuntu” symbolizes the connection that can exist between people who are open to seeing each other in each other.

Ubuntu was first conceived back around 2013 by East End Neighborhood House to bring greenspace, community, and joy to the neighborhood that has seen blight in recent years, facing

In July

Partners for Places

, a program of

The Funders Network

, made a $75,000 grant for the construction of Ubuntu, which is in addition to funding from the

Saint Luke’s Foundation

, which exceeded the required match by donating $200,000 towards the $550,000 project.

part of the

Elevate the East

public art project

Phase I of construction is expected to begin later this year,

phase II is scheduled to begin in 2022

McCarthy says she is pleased with the progress the collective groups are making in this project. “Seeing everyone involved in the project from the start means so much to me,” she says, adding that she was just a staff member with the Land Conservancy when the vision first emerged when the car dealership lot came up for sale. “I’m humbled and honored to be a part of it.”