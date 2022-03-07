Cleveland Maidan Association, MedWish organize campaigns to help Ukraine

MedWish International, the Cleveland-based nonprofit organization, is responding to critical medical supply shortages and other basic emergency needs resulting from the humanitarian emergency in the Ukraine. Courtesy of MedWish International

Ukrainian community in Cleveland who came together in 2014 to collect funds and support the







Through local fundraising efforts, the Maidan Association is sending medical and humanitarian aid to support wounded soldiers and the families of fallen soldiers.

the Cleveland-based nonprofit organization that repurposes more than 500,000 pounds of discarded medical equipment and supplies each year and donates them to countries in need

,