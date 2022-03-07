Cleveland Maidan Association, MedWish organize campaigns to help Ukraine

For the past 11 days, the world has watched Russia invade Ukraine—a sovereign and democratic country in Eastern Europe. With Northeast Ohio’s strong Ukrainian population, those who have friends and family in Ukraine, and those who want to support the people of Ukraine who are fighting back, defending their country and their freedom.
Hundreds of people gathered downtown
Saturday, March 5 in support of Ukraine, while other rallies and activities took place throughout Northeast Ohio.
Area humanitarian efforts are well underway, mainly organized by the Cleveland Maidan Association
—members of the Ukrainian community in Cleveland who came together in 2014 to collect funds and support the
Euromaidan Revolution in Kyiv. The Maiden Association in once again working to send support and funds to Ukrainians defending their country.
Through local fundraising efforts, the Maidan Association is sending medical and humanitarian aid to support wounded soldiers and the families of fallen soldiers.
Those who want to help can donate through Maidan’s Facebook page, GoFundMe campaign, or PayPal account. La Crepe Bakery and Café, at both the Berea and Strongsville locations, are also accepting donations. Or people can donate directly to the Ukrainian Army using the QR code.
There are Three ways to help: donate directly to the Ukrainian Army through the QR code pictured; donate to Cleveland Maidan Association
, which is helping Ukrainians with medicine and supporting refugees; and donate supplies at Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church
, which will then will be sent to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Donations needed include Children’s Tylenol, ibuprofen, and vitamins; tactical tourniquets; gauze and cotton balls; BleedStop
, and celox gauze
(not powder or spray). Donations of supplies and cash can be dropped at the church, 6812 Broadview Road, Parma, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, MedWish International
, the Cleveland-based nonprofit organization that repurposes more than 500,000 pounds of discarded medical equipment and supplies each year and donates them to countries in need,
is responding to critical medical supply shortages and other basic emergency needs resulting from the humanitarian emergency in the Ukraine.
MedWish is working with long-standing Ukrainian recipients to distribute medical supplies and equipment as well as basic emergency supplies to relief organizations in Ukraine and surrounding countries directly assisting those impacted by the emergency.
“MedWish has had extensive experience in providing international humanitarian aid and we are willing and able to use our strengths as an organization to provide aid to individuals and organizations who are impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.” said MedWish director of development Allison Busser in a statement.
Those looking to contribute to the relief efforts can donate supplies, register to volunteer, or make a financial contribution can click here
to see a list of needed supplies and to make donations.
Portions of this story were originally published by Profile News Ohio. Republished with permission.