Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Les Délices, Beck Center, Play House and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Les Délices
The group that delights, inspires, educates, and expands audiences for music on period instruments through innovative programming and world class performances, is looking for an executive director to
bring energetic leadership, strategic thinking, and an entrepreneurial spirit to our performing arts organization. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Beck Center for the Arts
The non-profit arts organization that creates art experiences for all ages and abilities, combining professional theater with arts education in Northeast Ohio
, has several open positions, including an art therapist, early childhood theater instructor, a hip-hop instructor, and more. Click here
for a full list of jobs and descriptions and application instructions.
Cleveland Play House
The local theater is looking for a full-time, seasonal audience services associate
who is a strategic thinker and has knowledge of event ticketing, sales, and customer service. The associate
works under the direction of the Director of Marketing and Associate Director of Marketing to support CPH's strategic goals, increase earned revenue, and provide excellent customer services to CPH's loyal audience base. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Ohio City Burrito
The local eatery with four Cleveland area location is looking to recruit individuals who share the company’s passion for food and customer service in a fun, fast-paced and energetic, with each day presenting a new challenge.
Current open positions include store manager, assistant manager, kitchen manager, driver, prep cook, and crew members. For more information on each job opening, click here
. Applicants are encouraged to apply in-person at one of the locations, or apply online by emailing
your resume or work experience. Write which position you're applying for in the subject line. In the email share a bit about yourself and why you want to work at Ohio City Burrito.
Burten, Bell, Carr Development
The nonprofit Community Development Corporation (CDC), which serves Cleveland's Central and Kinsman, Buckeye-Shaker Square, and Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhoods, needs a community engagement coordinator to work to build community trust by establishing and maintaining strong stakeholder relationships through the coordination of community development services. This individual will meet regularly with partners and residents to foster stakeholder input, support stakeholder-led initiatives, and link stakeholders with appropriate BBC staff members, and or other appropriate agencies, for programmatic assistance. To be successful in this role, you should be a self-starter and be able to work independently or in a team environment.
For more information and to apply, click here
.