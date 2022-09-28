Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Les Délices, Beck Center, Play House and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

[email protected]

.

delights, inspires, educates, and expands audiences for music on period instruments through innovative programming and world class performances, is looking for an executive director to

The non-profit arts organization that creates art experiences for all ages and abilities, combining professional theater with arts education in Northeast Ohio

strategic thinker and has knowledge of event ticketing, sales, and customer service.

The associate

The local eatery with four Cleveland area location is looking to recruit individuals who share the company’s passion for food and customer service in a fun, fast-paced and energetic, with each day presenting a new challenge.

The nonprofit Community Development Corporation (CDC), which serves

Cleveland's Central and Kinsman, Buckeye-Shaker Square, and Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhoods, needs a community engagement coordinator to work to build community trust by establishing and maintaining strong stakeholder relationships through the coordination of community development services. This individual will meet regularly with partners and residents to foster stakeholder input, support stakeholder-led initiatives, and link stakeholders with appropriate BBC staff members, and or other appropriate agencies, for programmatic assistance. To be successful in this role, you should be a self-starter and be able to work independently or in a team environment.