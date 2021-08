How do I love thee? WRDSMTH returns to the CLE to show his love by creating 19 murals

Cleveland native and Los Angeles-based street artist WRDSMTH just after finishing his “Lover” Micheal Stanley tribute mural on Payne Ave.

Dates location of the “How Do I love Thee” tour murals

Purple Films

Western Reserve Distillers

RTA

Cleveland MetroParks

Campus International School

A&G Furniture

Fischer & Jirouch

Cleveland Institute of Art

Greater Collinwood Development Center,

Gateway District

Warehouse District