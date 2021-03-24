What’s in a name? WRHS historian to examine origins of CLE neighborhood names at virtual event

Ohio and Erie Canal at the foot of Superior "Under the Hill" 1859 Courtesy of WRHS

Postcard image, of E. 105th and Euclid, when it was Cleveland's "second downtown" Courtesy of WRHS

John Grabowski,

Mueller historian,

senior vice president of research and publications, and

Case Western Reserve University professor of history, will get into the origins of neighborhood names in a virtual presentation this Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m.

Asia Town Neighborhood - Photo Bob Perkoski

Grabowski, citing the name of neighborhoods like Hough, named after early landowners Oliver and Eliza Hough

Euclid was established after Moses Cleaveland offered the land to a group of surveyors for $1 an acre. “The surveyors had a difficult time because of the harsh conditions they were enduring,”

Some of Cleveland’s neighborhood names are more, say, unique. “

There are newer names like Duck Island and Hingetown, where Grabowski says the name origins do not seem to have a connection to their origins. Hingetown emerged as its own district in Ohio City around 2013, while modern-day Duck Island developed around the same time

“Duck Island is part of Ohio City, but it may have gotten its name because there were bootleggers around and they would ‘duck’ when the police came to town.” But, he admits, the origins of the name are a bit hazy.

Grabowski says Duck Island was not always the neighborhood hot spot, recalling Haab's Bakery on Abbe Road and West 19th Street.

The same could be said of neighborhoods like Tremont and Little Italy, Grabowski says, citing the renaissance Tremont has seen and the current development happening in Little Italy.

“Little Italy is a fascinating place and it’s really changing rapidly—and there’s some pushback from some of the old timers,” he says. “Twenty to 30 years ago, it was affordable, if you knew someone you could buy a house from.”

Even popular and trendy Tremont has had various names in its history. It was originally part of Brooklyn Township in 1836. Then, when Cleveland University was founded in 1851, the neighborhood was dubbed “Cleveland Heights.” The school is why the neighborhood has streets names like Professor, Literary, and University.

The neighborhood was also known as University Heights, Lincoln Heights, and The South Side, before the name Tremont stuck in the 1970s.

"Nobody votes on the name of a neighborhood," says Grabowski of the unique names.

